Kenneth Kneisley
Marion - Kenneth E. Kneisley, also know as the "Button Man" age 59 of Marion passed away July 23rd at Marion General Hospital. Ken was born September 16, 1960 in Marion County, Ohio as the son of the late James L. and Doris E. (Long) Kneisley. Ken has worked in the funeral profession for over 30 years and was well known and respected by his colleagues. Ken was a member of the Marion County Historical Society, the Huber Machinery Museum and he was a staunch member of the Republican Party. Ken was an avid collector of Presidential Campaign pins and memorabilia as well as Islay Dairy items. He will be missed by the staff of Bob Evans as he had his "own" counter seat. He is survived by his sister, Myrna Kneisley. Ken is preceded in death by his brother Daniel. A Memorial Service for Ken will be held on Thursday, August 6th at 6:00 PM at the Timson & Melroy Funeral Home with Rob Howard officiating. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Huber Machinery Museum, 220 E. Fairground Street, Marion, Ohio 43302. Online condolences may be expressed on line to www.timsonmelroy.com