|
|
Kenneth R. Hicks
MARION - Kenneth R. Hicks, age 63, of Marion, died Tuesday morning, November 12, 2019, at Harding Pointe of Marion following an extended illness.
On July 14, 1956, Ken was born in Marion, Ohio, the sixth of seven children of the late Hurley C. and Ardell A. (White) Hicks. He graduated from Elgin High School.
Ken was a great musician, who loved playing the guitar. He also enjoyed working at several local music stores over the years.
Ken is survived by two children: Michael (Lori) Hicks, and Christina (Jeff) Stenger; seven grandchildren: Brandon, Luke, Christopher, and Benjamin Hicks, and Deryk, Dylan, and Megan Stenger; six siblings: Harold "Cecil" Hicks, Floyd (Donna) Hicks, Hurley "Butch" Hicks Jr., Sue (Popeye) Adams, David (Debbie) Hicks, and Kevin (Loryle) Hicks; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Including his parents, Ken was preceded in death by a brother, Bobby Layne Hicks; and sister-in-law, Margaret Hicks.
Services honoring Ken's life will be held at 11 AM on Friday, November 22, 2019, at the Snyder Funeral Homes, GUNDER/HALL Chapel, 347 West Center St., Marion. Visiting hours will be observed for an hour prior to his services at the funeral home. Burial will be held in Pleasant Hill Cemetery.
Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to serve Ken's family and your condolences may be expressed to them by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.
Published in the Marion Star from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019