Boyd-Born Funeral Home
122 W Columbia Street
Marion, OH 43302-3906
(740) 382-2115
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Boyd-Born Funeral Home
122 W Columbia Street
Marion, OH 43302-3906
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Paul's Lutheran Church
930 Harding Memorial Parkway
Marion, OH
Kenneth W. Ellinwood


1938 - 2019
Kenneth W. Ellinwood Obituary
Kenneth W. Ellinwood

Marion - Kenneth W. Ellinwood age 81 of Marion, Ohio passed away Friday, July 26, 2019 surrounded by his family.

He was born February 24, 1938 in Richwood, Ohio to the late Truman and Helen (Douglass) Ellinwood.

Kenneth graduated from Richwood High School in 1957 where he played football and basketball.

On November 2, 1957 he married Ethel Hindman.

He was a member of First United Church of Christ, enjoyed woodworking, skiing, spending time with his Grandkids, watching the Indians and River Valley Sports. "Kenny could fix, repair or build anything."

Kenneth is survived by his wife, Ethel Ellinwood of Marion, his son, Kevin (Beth) Ellinwood of Marion, his daughter, Jill (Doug) Green of Marion, his grandkids, Jordan Ellinwood, Aubrey Ellinwood, Matt Green and Jake Green, his sister, Becky Doss of Marion and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his four brothers, David Reed, Frank Reed, Truman Ellinwood and Ronnie Ellinwood, and three sisters, Marie Kingsley, Jane Ratterman and Charlotte Wilson.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, July 30, 2019 from 4 - 7 PM at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. Funeral services will be Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 10 AM @ St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 930 Harding Memorial Parkway, Marion, Ohio with Rev. Gale Green officiating. Burial will be at Caledonia Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers please make contributions to Ohio Hoods Initiative for Marion City Fire Department #379 in care of the Boyd-Born Funeral Home.

The family would like to thank all of the individuals that helped with the care, love and support for Kenneth over the past few years.
Published in the Marion Star on July 28, 2019
