Memorial service
Sunday, Sep. 1, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
VFW
1614 Marion-Marysville Rd.
Marion, OH
1958 - 2019
Kevin D. Wakley Obituary
Kevin D. Wakley

Galion - Kevin D. Wakley age 61, of Galion, died on July 2, 2019.

He was born on April 19, 1958 to the late Kenneth and Emma (Stephey) Wakley. He married Theresa Leiter on August 9, 2001 and she survives in Galion. He is also survived by his children Stephanie Andrus, Misty Wakely-Cummings, Allison Coulson, Keith Dyer, Krystal Dyer and Jordan Simpkins, 17 grandchildren, 4 brothers and 4 sisters.

Kevin was a graduate from Harding High School and Tri-River's Vocational School. He was an avid motorcycle rider with his wife and loved to garden.

A memorial service will be held from 1pm to 3pm on Sunday September 1, 2019 at the VFW 1614 Marion-Marysville Rd. Marion, OH 43302. Affordable Cremation Services of Ohio has been entrusted to serve the Wakely family. To send a condolence or share a memory please visit www.cremationservicesofohio.com.
Published in the Marion Star on Aug. 28, 2019
