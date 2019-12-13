Services
Devore-Snyder Funeral Home
637 Ohio 61
Sunbury, OH 43074
740-965-3936
Calling hours
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Devore-Snyder Funeral Home
637 Ohio 61
Sunbury, OH 43074
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Devore-Snyder Funeral Home
637 Ohio 61
Sunbury, OH 43074
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kevin Shinaberry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kevin W. Shinaberry

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kevin W. Shinaberry Obituary
Kevin W. Shinaberry

Marengo - Kevin W. Shinaberry, age 62 of Marengo passed away at home Wednesday, December 11, 2019 surrounded by his family.

A lifelong generational farmer he was superintendent of the Morrow County Highway Department until retiring in 2018.

Survived by beloved wife of 37 years Karen (Smith), sons: Kyle Shinaberry, Karter and Kacey Shinaberry, grandchildren: Kennedy, Kamden, brother: Neil & Rita, sister-in-law: Brenda Shinaberry, father-in-law Wade Smith, many nieces and nephews, cousins, and extended family.

Friends may call 4-8 p.m. Monday at the DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home, 637 N. St. Rt. 61 at St. Rt. 3, Sunbury, Ohio 43074 where funeral services will be held Tuesday at 11:00 a.m., interment Fulton Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to Marion General Hospital Foundation/Spirit of Hope Fund, 1000 McKinley Park, Marion, Ohio 43302.

For condolences and complete details visitwww.snyderfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Marion Star from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kevin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Devore-Snyder Funeral Home
Download Now