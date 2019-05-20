Services
Snyder Funeral Homes, Gunder/Hall Chapel
347 W Center Street
Marion, OH 43302-3613
(740) 382-3612
Visitation
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Marion - Kimberly S. Lester, age 59, passed away at her home in Marion on Friday, May 17, 2019 after an extended illness.

Kim was born in Erie, Pennsylvania on October 10, 1959 to Edward Joseph and Earlaine (Magee) Schubert.

Kim married, the love of her life, Johnny B Lester on April 17, 1986 who preceded her in death on June 26, 2005.

Kim has been employed at Silverline Industries since they opened in 2002. Here she worked in almost every department from production and quality control to scheduling.

Kim was the life of any party and was loved by everyone. She could often be found drinking a beer playing corn hole or badminton and floating in her pool. Being a huge sports fan, she loved to cheer on the Buckeyes and Brownies and could be found watching NASCAR on Sunday afternoons.

Kim will be missed by her mother, Earlaine; children, Helen J. (Jason) Rollison, Tina M. (TJ Beckley)Lester, Sonya K. (Phillip) Allen, and Krista N. (Ricky) Ault; sisters, Laura (Jeff) White, Kathy (Charlie) Ackerman, and Pam Fanning; and many grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and fur-grandbabies.

Kim was also preceded in death by her father Edward.

Visitation will be held at Snyder Funeral Homes, GUNDER/HALL Chapel, 347 West Center St., Marion, from 5 until 8 pm on Wednesday, May 22, 2019. A graveside service will be held 11 am Thursday at Grand Prairie Cemetery in Brush Ridge.

Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to serve Kim's family. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.
Published in the Marion Star on May 20, 2019
