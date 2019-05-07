|
Kyle Kincaid
Marion - Kyle Kincaid born on 04/26/1933 and passed away on 05/03/2019. He was born to Laviro and Ina (Winebrinner) Kincaid. Kyle was an Army Veteran of the Korean War. He retired from Tecumseh Products and when they closed he trained race horses for many years. Kyle was also a member of the VFW post 7201 and American Legion post 584. Back in the Stag Bar days Kyle enjoyed spirited games of dominos with his many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers; Harry, Sidney, George and Roscoe. Left to cherish his memories are his nieces and nephews; Alvin (Thelma) Kincaid of Fayetteville, WV, Rob (Linda) Kincaid of Green Camp, OH, Mary (Greg) Marsh of Marion, OH, Kaye (Eddie) Blakeman of Marion, OH and Tom (Melody) Kincaid of Marion, OH. There will be no services per his request, if you would like to donate to a local charity in his name it would be very appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Edwards Funeral Service.
Published in the Marion Star on May 7, 2019