Gompf Funeral Service
440 South Center Street
Cardington, OH 43315
419-864-9045
Calling hours
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Gompf Funeral Service
440 South Center Street
Cardington, OH 43315
Larry E. "Smokey" Crum


Larry E. "Smokey" Crum Obituary
Larry "Smokey" E. Crum

Cardington - Larry "Smokey" E. Crum, age 80 of Cardington died Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Marion General Hospital. He was born on March 17, 1939 to the late Warren and Mary (Hacker) Crum.

Larry was an excavator and owned his own excavating business. He also worked for Ault Farms. Larry was a graduate of Cardington Lincoln High School with the Class of 1958.

Larry enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with family and friends. He didn't know a stranger. Larry was an avid sports fan and enjoyed playing various sports in high school. He enjoyed music and played the piano, kazoo and harmonica.

On June 9, 1961 married Billie Gene Roush at the Salem Church in Marion, who preceded him in death on February 27, 2017.

Larry is survived by his children: Mathew (Amie) Crum, Mark (Cindy) Crum, and Lisa Bowersmith all of Cardington; 17 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren; siblings: Connie Sparks of Westerville, Janice Sharp of Florida, Carmen Crum of Montana and a brother-in-law, Chip Haycook of Florida.

In addition to his wife and parents, Larry was preceded in death by a daughter, Tina Spaulding and a sister, Sandy Haycook.

Friends may call on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at Gompf Funeral Home, 440 Center Street in Cardington. The burial will take place in the Glendale Cemetery at a later date.

Those wishing to make a memorial contribution are asked to consider the Morrow County Humane Society, PO Box 298, Mount Gilead, Ohio 43338.

Those wishing to share a memory of Larry or to express a condolence to the Crum family may do so by visiting www.gompffh.com.
Published in the Marion Star on May 4, 2019
