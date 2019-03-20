Services
Boyd-Born Funeral Home
122 W Columbia Street
Marion, OH 43302-3906
(740) 382-2115
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Boyd-Born Funeral Home
122 W Columbia Street
Marion, OH 43302-3906
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Boyd-Born Funeral Home
122 W Columbia Street
Marion, OH 43302-3906
Larry E. Ross


Larry E. Ross
1955 - 2019
Larry E. Ross Obituary
Larry E. Ross

Marion - Larry E. Ross age 64 of Marion, Ohio passed away Sunday, March 17, 2019 at Marion General Hospital.

He was born January 21, 1955 in Marion to the late Benjamin J. and Donna M. (Lilley) Ross.

On June 2, 1979 he married Lynda G. (Ingles) Ross.

Larry graduated from Marion Harding High School in 1973, he was employed at Frontier Communications as a sales representative for over 15 years.

He is survived by his wife, Lynda Ross of Marion, his daughter, Jennifer N. (Joshua) Elam of Marion, three grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Ryan and Chloe and his brother, John P. (Vickie) Ross of Marion.

Visitation for Larry will be held Thursday, March 21, 2019 from 5 - 8 PM at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. Funeral services will be Friday, March 22, 2019 @ 11AM at the funeral home with Minister Steve Phillips officiating. Burial will be at Caledonia Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the .

On line condolences may be expressed to the family at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com
Published in the Marion Star on Mar. 20, 2019
