Larry E. Smith
Larry E. Smith

Hillsboro - Larry E. Smith age, 77, of Hillsboro, formerly of Marion, passed away quietly at home surrounded by his wife and family after a long illness. He was born on March 13, 1943 in Marion, Ohio, the son of the late James D. and Roxie (Lusk) Smith. Larry worked as an electrician as his father did and retired from Fernald in 2005. He treasured spending time with his family often vacationing together at Dale Hollow Lake or taking the grandchildren on an adventure to Florida. He passed on his love of travel to the entire family. Larry is survived by his wife of 57 years, Carol A. (Honaker) Smith; one daughter, Wanda (Tim) VanVoorhis of Marysville; two sons, Jeffrey A. (Ronda) Smith of Lynchburg and Scott E. Smith of Lebanon; five grandchildren, Sarah and Micah VanVoorhis, Sheree, Marina and Harleigh Smith; two great grandchildren; one brother, James Dale Smith of Johnson, Vermont. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Mary Harper. In keeping with Larry's wishes, cremation will take place. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Hope, 909 Kenton Station Drive, Maysville, Kentucky 41056. The Turner & Son Funeral Home in Hillsboro is serving the family. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.turnerfuneralhomes.cc




Published in Marion Star from Jul. 30 to Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Turner & Son
602 N High Street
Hillsboro, OH 45133
937-393-2124
