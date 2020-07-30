Larry E. Smith



Hillsboro - Larry E. Smith age, 77, of Hillsboro, formerly of Marion, passed away quietly at home surrounded by his wife and family after a long illness. He was born on March 13, 1943 in Marion, Ohio, the son of the late James D. and Roxie (Lusk) Smith. Larry worked as an electrician as his father did and retired from Fernald in 2005. He treasured spending time with his family often vacationing together at Dale Hollow Lake or taking the grandchildren on an adventure to Florida. He passed on his love of travel to the entire family. Larry is survived by his wife of 57 years, Carol A. (Honaker) Smith; one daughter, Wanda (Tim) VanVoorhis of Marysville; two sons, Jeffrey A. (Ronda) Smith of Lynchburg and Scott E. Smith of Lebanon; five grandchildren, Sarah and Micah VanVoorhis, Sheree, Marina and Harleigh Smith; two great grandchildren; one brother, James Dale Smith of Johnson, Vermont. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Mary Harper. In keeping with Larry's wishes, cremation will take place. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Hope, 909 Kenton Station Drive, Maysville, Kentucky 41056. The Turner & Son Funeral Home in Hillsboro is serving the family. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.turnerfuneralhomes.cc









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store