|
|
Larry Eugene Walters
Marion - Larry Eugene Walters, age 78 of Marion, passed away on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at the Marion General Hospital.
Larry entered into this world on April 27, 1941 to the late Dale and Mary (Gingery) Walter in Marion, Ohio. On June 30, 1968, he married Janis Hughes in Marion, Ohio.
Larry graduated with the Harding High School class of 1959. Following graduation, he served our country in the United States Marine Corps. Larry was a model of leadership in the Marion community as a firefighter and Assistant Chief at the Marion City Fire Department for 25 years. He was a member of the Lee Street Presbyterian Church. He was an avid pheasant and grouse hunter, traveling around the country hunting with family and friends. He also enjoyed being a member of the North American Versatile Hunting Dog Association and working with his many hunting dogs over the years. He was a passionate Ohio State Buckeye, Cleveland Indians and Cleveland Browns fan. Larry will truly be missed by family and friends.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents; a brother: Randy Walter and a grandson: Jacob Dormann.
Those who will cherish his memory include his wife: Janis Walters of Marion, OH; his daughters: Amy (Tom) Dormann of Orlando, FL and Julia (Shawn) Heimlich of Plain City, OH; his grandchildren: Mackenzie Heimlich, Gavin Heimlich, Micah (Rachel) Dormann, Abby Dormann and Anna Dormann; his great grandchild: Charlotte Dormann; his brothers: Mike (Mindy) Walter of Marion, OH and Rick (Debb) Walter of Marion, OH; his sisters: Sherrill Dawson of Marion, OH and Darlene Smith of Marion, OH; and numerous nieces and nephews.
As there are too many to name individually, the family would like to extend their deep appreciation to Larry's family, extended family and friends who have been a significant source of support for him and the family over the past year. Specifically, the Walters family would like to thank Nikki Hale for her dedication to Larry's care and her compassion for his family.
Friends and family may come to honor Larry's life on Monday, October 28, 2019 from 4pm to 6pm at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 starting at 11am at the funeral home with Rev. Scott Schnapp officiating. Burial will follow the funeral service at the Marion Cemetery with the Marion City Fire Department and Patriot Riders giving honors to Larry's service in the military and fire department. The Marion Area Veterans Council will be providing military honors at the graveside. Donations may be given to the Lee Street Presbyterian Church and/or Ohio Hoods Initiative for Marion City Fire Department #379 in care of the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at: www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Marion Star from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019