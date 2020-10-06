Larry Howard Sims
Marion - Larry Howard Sims, 82 of Marion, passed in peace surrounded by his family on Monday, October 5, 2020 at his home.
Larry was born in a Marion County farmhouse on June 18, 1938 to the late Jack and Dorothy (Hennigh) Sims. He graduated in 1956 from Meeker School and attended one year at Bowling Green University where he met his bride-to-be, Dorothy.
After a whirlwind six-week engagement, Larry married Blue Island, IL-native, Dorothy Ann (Jahn) on November 30, 1957. He then joined his father as the third generation to farm the same Marion county land. Larry raised hogs, sheep, cattle, corn, soybeans, and wheat. Beyond caring for his family, his life's purpose was being a hard-working farmer and a faithful steward of the land.
Active in the community, Larry was a life-long member of Meeker United Methodist Church, a member of 4-H and Future Farmers of America, a state officer of Young Farmers of America, and a member of the Ridgedale School Board.
An avid sports fan, Larry enthusiastically cheered on the Buckeyes and the Browns, but his favorite pastime was attending as many of his children's and grandchildren's sporting events as was humanly possible.
Larry was a beloved member of the various local "Gossip Shops" where his kindness, wit, and sense of humor was known to all. He passed on his love of a good card game to his kids and grandkids while spending many hours playing cards with anyone he could convince to join in.
Larry is survived by his wife of nearly 63 years, Dorothy, their children: Rex (Daphne) Sims of Maumee, Todd (Stacey) Sims of Morral, Jon (Gwendolyn) Sims of Stevenson Ranch, CA, Jill (Gregory) Boyd of Harpster; his grandchildren Jack Sims, Grant (Jenna) Sims, Luke (Libby) Sims, Mark (Hannah) Sims, Blake (Audrey) Sims, Paige Sims, Drew Sims, Drake Sims, Hunter Boyd and Taylor Boyd; his great-granddaughter Sadie Sims.
His family will greet friends with a drive thru visitation from 2-5 pm on Friday October 9, 2020 at the Sims Farms, 5567 Irvin-Shoots Rd W, Marion, Ohio 43302. Cars will enter from the west and exit from the east. Family and friends may attend the graveside service at 11:00 am on Saturday October 10, 2020 at the Frame (Meeker) Cemetery, Pastor David L. Hoffman will officiate.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation (parkinsons.org
) or The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research
(michaeljfox.org
)
The Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home in LaRue is assisting the family
Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com