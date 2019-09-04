|
Larry J. Brown
MARION - Larry J. Brown, age 73 of Marion, passed away Saturday, August 31, 2019.
Larry was born on August 22, 1946 in Marion, the son of Dr. Jerome and Mary (Axe) Brown. He graduated from Marion Catholic High School with the class of 1964. Larry had a very successful football career while in school and was named "All Ohio Lineman." Larry attended St. Gregory's University for his Associate Degree and continued his education at Xavier University where he received his Bachelor Degree.
On August 29, 1970, Larry was united in marriage to Susan J. Thaw. The couple recently celebrated 49 years of marriage.
He is survived by his devoted wife Sue, loving children: Tim (Candice) Brown, Amy (Mark) Brown, and Jody (Brian) Bailey. Larry was a wonderful "Pappy" to his grandchildren: Mason Brown, Ava Brown, Caden Bailey, Keely Bailey, and Nathan Brown. He was a loving brother and brother-in-law to his surviving siblings: Ann (Mike) Wiseman, Pam (Norm) DeGroodt, and Dr. Timothy (Lisa) Brown and to his sisters-in-law: Judy (Dr. John) Rowe and Cathy (Dr. Michael) Dickerson. Larry enjoyed and dearly loved his numerous nieces and nephews.
Larry is preceded in death by: his parents, his brothers Dr. Michael Brown and David Brown; sister-in-law, Susan Brown; father- and mother-in-law Mr. and Mrs. John Thaw; brother-in-law, Don Thaw; nephew, Jonathan Rowe, and niece and Goddaughter, Janine Rowe.
Larry was deeply devoted to his family. He was a faithful member of St. Mary's Catholic Church and dedicated to his community. He had served in many roles for numerous organizations over the years. He was a member of the 4th Degree Knights of Columbus, Civitan, St. Vincent DePaul, Moose Lodge, Pheasants Forever, Knights of Pythias, and board member of the Marion County Board of Developmental Disabilities. He was also an assistant coach for the Marion Catholic track team and an OHSAA Track Official for 24 years. Due to his strong involvement within the Marion community, Larry never knew a stranger.
Larry worked for Quaker Oats, Verne Hart Insurance, was a former Marion County Commissioner, and proudly worked for Marion Township as the Road Department Foreman for many years.
Visitation will be Friday, September 6, 2019 at Marion Township Hall, 1228 E Fairgrounds St., Marion, from 3 PM-7 PM with a prayer service being held at 3 PM; Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday at St. Mary Catholic Church, 251 North Main St., Marion, at 10:30 AM with Fr. Thomas Buffer officiating. Burial will immediately follow at St. Mary's Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Stephen J. Chaney Memorial Scholarship Fund or Father Fred Fury Scholarship Fund.
Published in the Marion Star on Sept. 4, 2019