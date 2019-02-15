|
Larry L. Laughrey
Marion - Larry L. Laughrey, 56 of Marion, died Monday, February 11, 2019 at Marion General Hospital after a year and a half long courageous battle with cancer. He was born April 28, 1962 in Kenton.
In 1994 he married the former Barbara Driscoll and she died in 1999. He was also preceded in death by his father, Luther L. Laughrey Jr. and a brother, Lucas L. Laughrey.
He worked as a mechanic for Verizon and Frontier, repairing service trucks, and later he was self-employed. Larry loved to golf, play poker, and enjoyed playing mud volleyball. He was an avid NASCAR fan, his favorite driver being Mark Martin. He also enjoyed cooking.
He is survived by his mother, Carol Suzanne (Fryman) Mahaney, Plain City; a son, Jonathan Laughrey, Marion; a sister Luanne (Keith) Kleinsteuber, Brantford, Ontario, Canada; a brother, Lance Laughrey, Richwood; a sister-in-law Danielle Laughrey, Columbus; 2 nieces, Chelsea Taylor, Shelby Gibson; a nephew, Quintyn Gibson; and 8 great-nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home, Richwood with Pastor Josh Hause officiating. Burial will follow in Shoup (Thompson Twp.) Cemetery. Friends may call on Monday from 4 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home in Richwood.
Memorial gifts may be made to the family to help with final expenses.
Published in the Marion Star on Feb. 15, 2019