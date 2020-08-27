1/
Larry L. Weiser MSgt. (Ret.) Usaf
Larry L. Weiser, MSgt. USAF (Ret.)

Born May 20, 1941. Died August 1, 2020 in Tucson AZ. Survived By His Wife of 58 Years, Ella (Pemberton).Two Sons David and Donald (Jennifer) Weiser. Six Grandchildren and Seven Great grand daughters. Sisters Judy( Merle)Smith and Pam Weiser of Marion Ohio. Larry will be Reunited with His Parents Ronald And Elizabeth Weiser Brother Ronnie Ray Weiser and Nephew Vance Potter. Due to covid-19 Public Service will not be held.The Family will fly to to Ohio at a latter date.




Published in Marion Star from Aug. 27 to Aug. 29, 2020.
