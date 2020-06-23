Larry "Lefty" Sanders
PATASKALA, FORMERLY MARION - Larry "Lefty" Sanders, age 77 of Pataskala and formerly of Marion, passed away at his home on Saturday, June 20, 2020.
Lefty was born August 13, 1942 in Ironton, one of 3 sons to Arthur Edward and Florence Louise (Rogers) Sanders.
Growing up, baseball was a passion and in the 1960's, undoubtedly, he was Marion's best pitcher and had several no hitters. He was left handed and during that time is when he got his nickname, "Lefty". He was a well-read man, a gift that would serve him well in life. Lefty enjoyed being out on the road, traveling the country and for a few years drove bus for the Marion Cadets. Racing was in his blood, more specifically drag-racing. He loved the sport and all the friends he made along the way at the track. Always active, he was a golfer as well and enjoyed playing many rounds with friends, after which beers at the Knights of Columbus was a must. The sounds of jazz, bluegrass and drum corps music often filled the house and his dogs were always faithfully by his side.
Lefty's impressive career spanned decades. He was a true firefighter through and through. His career began with the Marion City Fire Department in 1965 and continued through 1980. From 1967-1980 he served as the Local Union President IAFF 379; from 1974-1981 he was the 1st Vice President of Marion AFL-CIO under Bill Burga; He served as District Vice President of the Ohio Association of Professional Fire Fighters from 1974 to 1981 and President of the Ohio Association of Professional Fire Fighters 1981-1982; in 1983 he was one of the prime advocates and author of the Collective Bargaining Bill. From 1980-1987 Lefty was appointed Safety Director under Mayor Ron Malone and in 1987 he was the Union Representative for F.O.P./O.L.C. with Steve Young and served that post for 5 years. He retired to Florida in 1992 but in 1995 returned to Ohio and once again, teamed up with Bill Burga and worked for the Ohio AFL-CIO until his final retirement in 2003. Lefty will always be remembered as a fierce advocate and champion for Professional Fire Fighters, Organized Labor and all working people everywhere.
He is survived by his devoted wife of 27 years, Cheryl (Williamson) Sanders; children: Mark (Diane) Sanders, Matt Sanders and Mary Beth Caldwell; step-son: Matthew (Lynn) Kegley; grandchildren: Adrianne (Terry) Fleckenstein, Larry (Sarah) Sanders, Kayla Sanders, Korbin Sanders, K. Matthew Wishon, Tabatha Kegley, Jacob Kegley and Jenna Kegley; great-grandchildren: Olivia, Sophia, Evan, Sam, Slayde, Kain, Lisa, Leyla, Stella and Lumi and brother, Ed Sanders.
Lefty is preceded in death by his parents; son-in-law, Dave Caldwell; step-daughter, Lisa Kegley and brother, Lee Sanders.
Visitation will be Friday, June 26, 2020 at Snyder Funeral Homes, GUNDER/HALL Chapel, 347 West Center St., Marion from 3PM to 6PM; Lefty would want everyone that comes to be in casual attire, preferably a Hawaiian shirt! The family understands some may wish not to come in person but express their condolences from afar during this time of social distancing, condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the International Association of Firefighters, www. https://foundation.iaff.org/
The Snyder Funeral Homes, Gunder/Hall Chapel is honored to be serving Lefty's family
Published in Marion Star from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.