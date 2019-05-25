Services
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Larry William Hook Obituary
Larry William Hook

Richwood - Larry William Hook, 66, of Richwood, died peacefully Wednesday May 22, 2019 at his home following a brief illness.

He was born August 26, 1952 in Marion to the late William W. and Kathryn Ann (Speyer) Hook, Larry was also preceded in death by two brothers: David Paul and Michael Lee Hook, maternal grandparents: Paul G. and Madonna Speyer and Paternal grandparents: William A. and Clara Hook.

Larry was previously employed by the family business, Richwood Furniture Store. He also the owner of numerous rental properties in the Richwood area. Larry was a 1971 graduate of the North Union High School.

He enjoyed playing cards on a regular basis with friends, particularly at the Richwood Fairgrounds.

Surviving is his brother: John Kevin Hook of Prospect, sister-in-law: Theresa Hook of Richwood, and many extended family members. Larry also had a loyal group of friends that will dearly miss him.

There will be a Gathering of Family and Friends on Tuesday evening from 5-7 pm at the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home in Richwood. Burial in the Price Cemetery will take place at a later date.

Memorial gifts may be made to the Richwood R.E.A.P. and or the Richwood Park Walking Path

Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com
Published in the Marion Star on May 25, 2019
