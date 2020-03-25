|
|
Laura Meeks
Arcadia - Laura Meeks, 44, of Arcadia, passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020 at the Blanchard Valley Hospital, Findlay.
Laura was born on November 18, 1975 in Mt. Gilead, Ohio to Larry and Isabelle (Riley) Shurtleff and they survive in Arcadia. Also surviving are her daughters Samantha Meeks of Findlay and Ren Meeks of Arcadia; sister Catherine Shurtleff of Findlay and a brother Lawrence (Jeny) Shurtleff of Pottstown, PA.
Laura was a security guard for Allied Universal and was a graduate of Brown Mackie College where she received her Associates Degree in Pharmaceutical Technology. She was a faithful member of the Salvation Army where she worked with the Children's program and was part of the Worship team. Laura enjoyed singing, reading Sci-Fi, Steven King, fantasy and romance books. She was a strong ally of the LGBTQ community. Laura was a loving and caring individual who would help anyone in a time of need. She loved working with children and would bring treats and make goodies for them.
Visitation will be on Saturday, March 28, 2020 from 1:00 until 2:00pm in the HANNEMAN FUNERAL HOME, 201 Osborn Ave., Findlay, Ohio 45840. A Private Celebration of Life Service will be held with Major Angie Carter, officiating.
Memorial contributions may be gifted in Laura's honor to the Salvation Army, 301 Center St., Findlay, Ohio 45840.
The family understands during these times with the COVID-19 pandemic that attending Laura's Celebration of Life Service may not be in the best interest due to health concerns. The family does ask those not attending to express a fond memory or condolence through the funeral homes website at www.hannemanfh.com
Published in the Marion Star from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020