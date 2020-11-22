Lawrence "Ed" Morse
MARION - Lawrence "Ed" Morse, 85, died peacefully on November 20, 2020. Ed was a life-long Marion resident who had success both in athletics and business, but the most important parts of his life were the Marion community and the people in his life, including family and friends.
Ed was born in Marion to Lawrence B. Morse and Blanche (Coykendall) Morse. He graduated from Harding High School in 1953, where he was a good student and an outstanding athlete who earned multiple letters in football and baseball. Later Ed attended Heidelberg University and earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Administration. Following service in the Army, he joined Fulfillment Corporation of America (FCA), which later became Kable Fulfillment Services of Ohio. At FCA/Kable, Ed had a forty-year career, during which he served in many roles, including as CEO of the company. He was proud to have worked with many talented colleagues at FCA/Kable throughout the years and enjoyed staying in contact with the group when in retirement.
Throughout his life Ed showed his love of the Marion community by serving as a member of many community organizations, including Marion Goodwill Industries, United Way of Marion County, Marion Manufacturers Council, Business Education Partnership Committee, Critical Issues Task Force of The Ohio State University at Marion, and a Marion task force known as EnVISIONing the 21st Century. While chairman of the EnVISIONing task force, he and its members worked with the EPA and community leaders to address the pollution in a 3.5 mile stretch of the Little Scioto River. For his work in the community, Ed received the United Way Citizen of the Year Award in 2002 by United Way of Marion County.
Ed was blessed to be married to the love of his life, Marolyn (Peterson) Morse, who died last year. Ed and Marolyn were married in 1959 and had been married for nearly 60 years at the time of her death. Both said the secret of their marriage was having a sense of humor. Their laughter and humor were shared abundantly with family and friends.
Survivors include Ed's sister, Erma Haverback; daughter, Kerry; and son, Mike (AnnaLena) Morse; his beloved granddaughter Kajsa; sister-in-law Marlene Huber, and many nieces and nephews.
Because Ed would want to protect his family, friends, and the community during this pandemic, we will honor him by not gathering at this time for a memorial service. A private graveside service will be held with Reverend Louise Seipel officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
or Kobacker House (OhioHealth Hospice).
The Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to be serving the Morse family; condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com