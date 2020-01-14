|
Leah Mae Griffith
Marion - Leah Mae Griffith, age 102 of Marion, passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Marion Manor. Leah was born on July 5, 1917 to the late John Henry and Ethel Sarah (Hudson) Knickle at her parents' home on the Columbus Sandusky Pike in Richland Township. She was delivered by her father's aunt, Mary Hoverman, a family midwife.
Growing up in the mid-1920's, she attended the one room Maple Grove School in Richland Township. The red brick school was next door to the farm owned by her grandparents, John Henry and Emma Knickle. Leah graduated and was the last surviving classmate of the 1936 class of Pleasant Township High School.
On June 11, 1939, she married Paul Griffith in Prospect, OH. Leah and Paul moved from Prospect, Ohio to Marion in 1944. She was employed by Marion City Schools at Vernon Elementary in the cafeteria for 23 years and retired in 1978. She enjoyed socializing on the phone, word search puzzles, and Sunday afternoon drives. She was the oldest member of the First United Church of Christ. Leah will truly be missed by family and friends.
Leah was preceded in death by her parents, John and Ethel (Hudson) Knickle; her husband, Paul Griffith; her sister, Wilma Price; her brother-in-law, Robert Eugene Griffith; her sister-in-law Edna (Rider) Griffith; and her nephew, Donald Griffith.
Those who will cherish her memory include her daughter, Doris Turner of Marion, OH; her son, Robert A. Griffith of Delaware, OH; her granddaughter, Mariah Turner of Marion, OH; her nephew, Milton Paulins of Westerville, OH; and her niece, Karen Griffith (Doug) Masters of Bowling Green, OH.
Friends and family may come to honor Leah's life on Friday, January 17, 2020 from 4pm to 7pm at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 starting at 11am, preceded by a visitation at 10am, at the First United Church of Christ/St. Paul Lutheran Church, 930 Harding Memorial Parkway. Burial will follow at the Prospect Cemetery in Prospect, OH. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Leah's memory to the First United Church of Christ, 930 Harding Memorial Parkway, Marion, OH 43302. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at: www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Marion Star from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020