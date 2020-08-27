Lee A. Starks
Columbus - Lee A. Starks, 64, of Columbus, died Tuesday August 25, 2020 at the OSU Medical Center in Columbus.
He was born November 19, 1955 in Marion to the late Lee W. and Margaret L. (Todd) Starks, he was also preceded in death by three brothers: Gerald "Buddy", Thomas Edward and Jeffrey Lynn Starks.
Lee enjoyed fishing, riding motorcycles, racing cars and watching Westerns on TV, Gunsmoke was his favorite. He had worked at Yutaka Technologies in Cardington.
A man of faith, Lee loved the Lord. He was a member of the Victory in Truth Ministries, north of Marion.
Surviving is his daughter, Corrine Starks of Marion, son, Eugene (Mackenzie) Rucker of Toledo, grandchildren: Keegan Brouillard and Grayson Rucker, siblings: Stephanie Maxine Corley of Columbus, Gregory (Christine) Starks of Raymond and Teddy Delton Starks of Columbus, cousin and caretaker, Marna Starks and many extended family and friends.
Graveside services (everyone is welcome) will be held Saturday August 29, 2020 at 11:00 am at the York Cemetery. Pastors J.C. Church and Steve Phillips will officiate.
Memorial gifts may be made to the American Cancer Society
at 5555 Frantz Rd. Dublin, OH 43017.
Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home in Richwood is assisting the family.
Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com
.