Lee McCafferty
Richwood - Lee McCafferty, 82, of Richwood, died Tuesday September 1, 2020 at his home.
He was born November 17, 1937 in Marysville to the late Clement and Mary V. (Warner) McCafferty.
Lee was a 1955 graduate of the Richwood High School. He was raised, lived and worked on the family farm. He retired in 1995 from the Whirlpool Corp after 40 years. He was long-time member of the Claibourne United Methodist Church.
One to never sit still very long, Lee was very active throughout his life. In his younger days, he competed very successfully in many semi-pro Rodeo events in Ohio and surrounding states. This love of Rodeo has stayed with Lee his entire life, he followed the PBR and PRCA Rodeo Circuit religiously, he knew all the stats and was very knowledgeable about the sport.
He also had a passion for skiing, he volunteered for the Ski Patrol at Mad River Mountain from 1969-1990. He continued skiing well into his 60's and passed this love onto his family, he cherished the ski trips to Colorado and New York with his grown grandkids.
He also loved shooting, Trap, Skeet and Sporting Clays it didn't matter. He was a member of the NRA and OGCA and the Cardinal Shooting Center.
To say Lee enjoyed people was an understatement, he truly "never knew a stranger".
But his family is what Lee held most dear. He never missed an event of his kids or grandkids, they were his priority.
Surviving is his wife, Kathy (Lower) McCafferty, they were married June 23, 1972 in Marion, his children: Laurie (Terry) Davis of Richwood, Susan Miller of Marysville and Shawn McCafferty of Richwood; Grandchildren: Nikki (David) Lambert, Matt (Jeanie) Davis and Jared Miller; Great grandchildren: Lydia, Kayla and Jacob Lambert and Kenzley Davis; Sister: Linda (Gary) Carrel of Richwood; Many nieces and nephews and extended family.
Graveside services will be held Saturday September 5, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Broadway Cemetery, Pastor Joseph Rhea will officiate. Friends may call Friday from 4-7 pm at the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home in Richwood.
Memorial gifts may be made to the Union County Pheasants Forever c/o Scott Jerew, 60 East Bomford St. Richwood, Ohio 4334 and Catch a Dream Foundation, 2485 Ennis Rd. Starkville, MS 39759.
Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com
.