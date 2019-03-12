Services
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
White Oaks Road Freewill Church
1859 White Oaks Rd
Marion, OH
Service
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
White Oaks Road Freewill Church
Burial
Following Services
Green Camp Cemetery
Obituary Condolences Flowers

Marion - A precious child, Legend Jo'Shonne Allen Ward, became one of God's angels on Thursday, March 7, 2019. Legend was eight months old.

On June 28, 2018, Legend was born in Marion, Ohio, the son of Edward Ward Jr. and Holly Marie Price. He was adorable in every way, especially his big bright blue eyes. Legend was always happy and so full of life.

Including his parents, Legend will be missed by his thirteen brothers and sisters: Cortez, An'Janese, Tevin, Laquita "Tiera", Heaven, Zy'Shonne, Edward III, Ramon, Miracle, Heather, Jace, Keyeon, and Kia'ya; grandparents: Lisa and Tom Price Sr., and Linda and Edward Ward Sr.; great-grandmothers: Lottie Bryant, Hulda Salyers, and Maxine Price; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Legend was preceded in death by his great-grandfathers: Rufus Taylor, McKenley Salyers, and Cellman Price; and uncle, Joseph Brown.

His family will greet friends from Noon - 2 pm on Thursday, March 14, 2019, at the White Oaks Road Freewill Church, 1859 White Oaks Rd., Marion, where services honoring his life will be held at 2 pm with Rev. Kevin McCoy officiating. Burial will follow in Green Camp Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to assist his family.

Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to serve Legend's family and your condolences may be expressed to them by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.
Published in the Marion Star on Mar. 12, 2019
