Leo Johnson, Jr.
Marion - Leo Johnson, Jr., age 75, of Marion, passed away unexpectedly Monday, April 22, 2019 at Marion General Hospital.
Leo was born in Mississippi on November 12, 1943 to Leo Johnson and Sophonia Tyler. His siblings included Hoskless, Skip, Jack, Johnny, Leon, Essie Walker, Bonnie, Del Rita, and Frankie Byrd.
Leo worked many years for Whirlpool retiring in 1992. After retirement, Leo worked for Walston Motors and continued to work for Mathew's Hyundai as a driver.
Leo married Mary Katherine Crowder on September 17, 1982 and together they joined their families. Katherine passed away October 9, 2017.
Leo's survivors include his children, Maurice (Jennifer) Phinisee and Renee (Romall) Rainey; step-children, Michelle Voorhies and Marco Bolden numerous grandchildren, step-grandchildren, aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Graveside Services will be held at Marion Cemetery with Pastor Cory Rogers on Friday, May 3, 2019 at 11 am.
Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to serve Leo's family. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.
Published in the Marion Star on Apr. 30, 2019