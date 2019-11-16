|
Leroy A. Gruber
Marion - Leroy A. Gruber, age 72, of Marion, died peacefully on Friday, November 15, 2019, at the Arbors of Delaware following an extended illness.
On December 3, 1946, Leroy was born in Marion, Ohio, one of five children of the late Vernon and Adeline (Cluff) Gruber. He graduated from River Valley High School.
Shortly following graduation, Leroy married his high school sweetheart, Sharon Kay McClenathan, on April 15, 1966. Together they shared fifty one years of marriage and lovingly raised three boys: Steven, Shane, and Seth. She preceded him in death on December 2, 2017.
Throughout Leroy's career, he worked as a purchasing agent for several corporations, including Fairfield Engineering in Marion, and CVI in Columbus.
Leroy was a member of the Marion Salem United Methodist Church, and he loved going to play BINGO with Sharon.
Having a love for sports, Leroy enjoyed coaching his son's baseball teams while they were growing up. He also loved fishing and golfing with his boys, and watching whatever big game was on tv.
Most important of all to Leroy was his family. He always tried to be there for his three sons, rarely missing any of their sports or school activities. He and Sharon also tried to get to their granddaughters games and events whenever they could.
Leroy will be missed by his three sons: Steven (Sue) Gruber of Manitou Beach, MI, Shane (Kelley) Gruber of Westerville, and Seth Gruber of Marion; three granddaughters: Kylie, Josie, and Jane Gruber; two brothers: Charles (Pam) Gruber of Huntington, WV, and Dr. Jack Gruber of Sylva, NC; a sister, Beth (Bill) Helfferich of Lake Worth, FL; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Including his wife and parents, Leroy was preceded in death by his sister, Charlotte Trader; and sister-in-law, Charlene Luciani Gruber.
His family will greet friends from 10 am - 1 pm on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at the Snyder Funeral Homes, DENZER Chapel, 360 E. Center St., Marion. Services honoring his life will follow there at 1 pm, with Rev. James Van Meter officiating. Burial will follow in Marion Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Joyce's Angels, 277 Kensington Place, Marion, OH 43302.
Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion
Published in the Marion Star from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019