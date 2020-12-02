Leslie E. "Les" Gorrell
Marion - Leslie E. "Les" Gorrell, age 84, of Marion passed away on Monday, November 30, 2020, at 8:57 AM at his residence. He was born in Marion, Ohio on March 8, 1936 to the late Russell Gorrell and Genevieve (Seigfried) Gorrell Hardy. Les was a 1954 graduate of Harding High School and a member of VFW Posts 7201 & 162. He married Marilyn Ware in Marion, Ohio on June 16, 1957 and she survives. Les worked at the Whirlpool Corp. for 44 years before retiring in 2001.
Surviving along with his wife are 2 sons; Todd Gorrell of Panama City Beach, FL. & Rusty (Jeanna Hanshaw) Gorrell of Marion, OH., 2 daughters; Karla Thacker & Marjorie Gatrell both of Marion, OH., a brother; Russell Gorrell of Marion, OH., 6 grandchildren, and 6 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by 3 sisters; Peggy Postell, Mary Jane Blevins, & Nancy Rentschler.
Friends may call at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home on Sunday, December 6, 2020, from 3:00 PM until service time at 6:00 PM. Pastor Gary Lyon will be officiating the service at 6:00 PM. Burial will follow in the Marion Cemetery on Monday. Donations in Les's name may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com
