Lester A. Gregory
Marion - Lester Arnold Gregory, age 91, of Marion passed away on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at 6:45 AM at his residence. He was born in Marion, Ohio to the late James H. and Emma Jane (Thompson) Gregory on May 19, 1928. Lester married the former Phyllis Ann Buxton on July 28, 1973 in Waldo, Ohio and she survives.
Lester served in the U.S.Army during WWII. He was a 1946 graduate of Nevada High School and after his return from the Army, he was manager of the Sohio Gas Station in Upper Sandusky, Ohio for 13 years. Lester went on to work for 9 years with Copeland Manufacturing in Alabama and finally retired in 1993 as an Engineer for Tecumseh Products, Marion Division after 21 years of service.
Surviving along with his wife of 46 years; Phyllis, are a son; William A. Gregory of Upper Sandusky, OH., 2 daughters; Judy M. Hartman of Nevada, OH. & Lisa A. Retterer of Richwood, OH., 2 step daughters; Sonya (Tim) Rogers & Ruth Ann (Doug) Emerson both of Marion, OH., a daughter-in-law; Jean Hornbeck of Marion, OH., 13 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, and a special nephew; Eddie (Carol) Gregory of Waldo, OH. Lester was preceded in death by his parents, 2 sons; Daniel L. & Donald E. Gregory, 2 stepsons; Pastor Sanford Hornbeck & Lyle Hornbeck, 6 brothers; Herman, James E., Ollie, Delbert, Robert, & Cletus Gregory, and 2 sisters; Goldie Bosh & Anna Partipillo.
Friends may call at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home on Friday, August 16, 2019, from 12:00 Noon until service time at 2:00 PM. Officiating will be Dr. Dustin Hornbeck with burial to follow in the Waldo Cemetery. Military Rites will be presented by the Marion Co. Veterans Council. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice in Lester's name.
Published in the Marion Star on Aug. 15, 2019