Services
Boyd-Born Funeral Home
122 W Columbia Street
Marion, OH 43302-3906
(740) 382-2115
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Boyd-Born Funeral Home
122 W Columbia Street
Marion, OH 43302-3906
View Map
Service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Boyd-Born Funeral Home
122 W Columbia Street
Marion, OH 43302-3906
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lester Gregory
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lester A. Gregory


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lester A. Gregory Obituary
Lester A. Gregory

Marion - Lester Arnold Gregory, age 91, of Marion passed away on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at 6:45 AM at his residence. He was born in Marion, Ohio to the late James H. and Emma Jane (Thompson) Gregory on May 19, 1928. Lester married the former Phyllis Ann Buxton on July 28, 1973 in Waldo, Ohio and she survives.

Lester served in the U.S.Army during WWII. He was a 1946 graduate of Nevada High School and after his return from the Army, he was manager of the Sohio Gas Station in Upper Sandusky, Ohio for 13 years. Lester went on to work for 9 years with Copeland Manufacturing in Alabama and finally retired in 1993 as an Engineer for Tecumseh Products, Marion Division after 21 years of service.

Surviving along with his wife of 46 years; Phyllis, are a son; William A. Gregory of Upper Sandusky, OH., 2 daughters; Judy M. Hartman of Nevada, OH. & Lisa A. Retterer of Richwood, OH., 2 step daughters; Sonya (Tim) Rogers & Ruth Ann (Doug) Emerson both of Marion, OH., a daughter-in-law; Jean Hornbeck of Marion, OH., 13 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, and a special nephew; Eddie (Carol) Gregory of Waldo, OH. Lester was preceded in death by his parents, 2 sons; Daniel L. & Donald E. Gregory, 2 stepsons; Pastor Sanford Hornbeck & Lyle Hornbeck, 6 brothers; Herman, James E., Ollie, Delbert, Robert, & Cletus Gregory, and 2 sisters; Goldie Bosh & Anna Partipillo.

Friends may call at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home on Friday, August 16, 2019, from 12:00 Noon until service time at 2:00 PM. Officiating will be Dr. Dustin Hornbeck with burial to follow in the Waldo Cemetery. Military Rites will be presented by the Marion Co. Veterans Council. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice in Lester's name.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Marion Star on Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lester's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now