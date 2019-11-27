|
|
Lillian E. Disterdick
Marion - Lillian E. Disterdick age 95 of Marion, Ohio passed away Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Fairhaven Community in Upper Sandusky, Ohio.
She was born July 4, 1924 in Delaware, Ohio to the late Esla and Mildred (Craven) Veley.
On March 6, 1949 she married Lowell E. Disterdick, he preceded her in death on July 30, 1994.
Lillian was a long-time resident of Marion, previously she lived in Naples, Florida for 28 years. She was a member of Fite Memorial Baptist Church, was employed for Edison Schools as a secretary for 22 years and was an avid golfer.
She is survived by her daughter, Carol Sue (Darrell) Buchanan of New Bloomington, five grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren, two great great grandchildren, her sister Louise Ann Cull of Marion and numerous nieces and nephews.
Lillian was preceded in death by her husband, Lowell Disterdick, her son, Phillip E. Disterdick and her brother, Paul Veley.
A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 11 AM @ Fite Memorial Baptist Church, 497 Davids St. Marion, Ohio with Pastor David Carlyle officiating. The Boyd-Born Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family.
Memorial contributions may be made to Fite Memorial Missions. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com
Published in the Marion Star from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019