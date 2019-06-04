Services
Gompf Funeral Service
440 South Center Street
Cardington, OH 43315
419-864-9045
Calling hours
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
10:30 AM
1939 - 2019
Lillian Gattshall Obituary
Lillian Gattshall

Prospect - Lillian Gattshall, age 80, died Sunday, June 2, 2019 at the Marion General Hospital. She was born on May 25, 1939 in Logan, West Virginia to the late Riley and Ora (Copley) Jessie.

On August 10, 1957 in Waldo, Ohio, Lillian married David Lee Gattshall and he preceded her in death on March 31, 2019.

Lillian was a homemaker and she attended the Grace Baptist Church in Marion. Lillian loved gardening, canning, cooking, and baking. She kept everything immaculately clean. Lillian raised the whole neighborhood on Bethlehem Road.

Lillian is survived by three sons; Roger (June) Gattshall of Marion, Mark Gattshall of Prospect, and Stuart (Traci) Gattshall of Greencamp; five grandchildren; Michael Gattshall, Chloe (Ryan) McArdle, Rhianna (Johnny) Morgan, Riley and Jenna Gattshall; and a brother, Willis (Anne) Jessie of Logan, WV.

In addition to her husband and parents, Lillian was preceded in death by a brother, Frank Jessie and a sister, Pauline Leeper.

Friends may call on Friday, June 7, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at Gompf Funeral Home, 440 Center Street in Cardington. The funeral service will be held Saturday, June 8, 2019 at the funeral home at 10:30 am. Following the service, the burial will take place in the Waldo Cemetery.

Those wishing to share a memory of Lillian or to express a condolence to the Gattshall family may do so by visiting www.gompffh.com.
Published in the Marion Star on June 4, 2019
