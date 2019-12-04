Services
Lucas Batton Funeral Homes Inc
476 S Sandusky Ave
Upper Sandusky, OH 43351
(419) 294-1985
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Althouse
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Althouse

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda Althouse Obituary
Linda Althouse

Upper Sandusky and formerly of Harpster - Linda L. Althouse, age 84, of Upper Sandusky, and formerly of Harpster, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Westbrook Assisted Living and Memory Care in Upper Sandusky.

Linda was born on May 30, 1935 in Harpster, Ohio to Arthur and Nadine (Smith) Mawer, both of whom are deceased. She married Thomas A. Althouse on September 30, 1955 and he died on December 8, 2013.

She is also survived by 3 children, Joe (Cindy) Althouse of Kenton, Amy (Mark) McIntyre of Bellefontaine, and Kevin (Tammy) Althouse of Auburn, Indiana. And 8 granchildren and 9 great grandchildren. A brother, Roger (Helen) Mawer of Harpster and a sister in law, Carol Althouse of Harpster.

Linda had been a school bus driver for Ridgedale Schools for many years, along with working at the Steer Barn Restaurant in Upper Sandusky until her retirement.

Memorial services for Linda L. Althouse will be held at 12:00pm Friday, December 6, 2019 at the Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky, with the Rev. Jim Stauffer officiating.

Visitations will be held from 10:00am to 12:00pm on Friday at the Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky.

Memorial contributions may be made to Kindred Hospice of Marion, or a and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave. Upper Sandusky, Ohio, 43351.

Online condolences may be sent to www.lucasbatton.com.
Published in the Marion Star from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -