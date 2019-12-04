|
|
Linda Althouse
Upper Sandusky and formerly of Harpster - Linda L. Althouse, age 84, of Upper Sandusky, and formerly of Harpster, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Westbrook Assisted Living and Memory Care in Upper Sandusky.
Linda was born on May 30, 1935 in Harpster, Ohio to Arthur and Nadine (Smith) Mawer, both of whom are deceased. She married Thomas A. Althouse on September 30, 1955 and he died on December 8, 2013.
She is also survived by 3 children, Joe (Cindy) Althouse of Kenton, Amy (Mark) McIntyre of Bellefontaine, and Kevin (Tammy) Althouse of Auburn, Indiana. And 8 granchildren and 9 great grandchildren. A brother, Roger (Helen) Mawer of Harpster and a sister in law, Carol Althouse of Harpster.
Linda had been a school bus driver for Ridgedale Schools for many years, along with working at the Steer Barn Restaurant in Upper Sandusky until her retirement.
Memorial services for Linda L. Althouse will be held at 12:00pm Friday, December 6, 2019 at the Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky, with the Rev. Jim Stauffer officiating.
Visitations will be held from 10:00am to 12:00pm on Friday at the Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky.
Memorial contributions may be made to Kindred Hospice of Marion, or a and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave. Upper Sandusky, Ohio, 43351.
Published in the Marion Star from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019