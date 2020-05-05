|
|
Linda Caldwell
Marion - Linda Lee (McCullough) Caldwell, age 76, of Marion, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, May 2, 2020, at home surrounded by her loving family following a six month battle with cancer.
On April 26, 1944, Linda was born in Kenton, Ohio, the oldest of four children of the late Clifford and Wanda (Carey) McCullough. She was raised in Marion, Ohio, where she graduated from Marion Harding High School in the class of 1962.
After high school, Linda was set up on a blind date with Walter Caldwell by mutual friends and classmates. From there, the rest was history. They were married on April 5, 1964, at Salem United Church of Christ. Together they shared fifty six wonderful years of marriage, and lovingly raised two children: Richard and Cathy.
For twenty two years, Linda worked as a clerical secretary for the Alloy Cast Steel Company in Marion, starting in high school and returning after taking a ten plus year break to care for her children as a loving homemaker. She left Alloy to start her second career of being "Grandma" and to care for her parents in their final years.
Linda walked through life as a woman of deep faith in Christ. She was an active member of the Trinity Baptist Church, where she sang in the choir and supported all of their ministries however she could. She especially loved serving in Martha's Circle in the church, and was instrumental in helping to organize their soup kitchen. She also had been a Girl Scout leader for many years.
Linda loved exercising her gift of service to others. She was very purposeful with everything she did. She loved to cook and bake, always making way too much so she could share it with her family and friends. She was famous for her needlework, always making thoughtful gifts, such as stockings for all of her daughter, Cathy's students, when she was teaching in China. She had a gift for planning and organizing events, finding a way to make everything special and meaningful.
Having a deep appreciation for nature, Linda loved relaxing and enjoying the beauty of flowers and the many birds that would visit. She looked forward to annual trips with her family to Marblehead and the shores of Lake Erie, with her favorite view coming from the lighthouse.
Linda felt blessed to have been raised by a wonderful role model, her mother, Wanda. She overflowed with love and encouragement for her family and friends, just like her mother. She learned to be gracious and patient, even in her times of suffering and pain.
"Known for her smile and hugs," Linda had a way of quickly turning acquaintances into loving friendships. She had a "quick wit and a knack for telling stories, making even the most serious stories into the funniest of stories." She was a "good and faithful servant," who loved to share her faith. She truly was the best wife, mother, and grandmother her family could have ever asked for.
She will be dearly missed by her beloved husband, Walter Caldwell; two children: Richard (Elizabeth Ann) Caldwell, and Cathy (Jim) Caldwell-Hughes; three grandchildren: Zachary (Brieanna) Caldwell, Timothy (Kara) Calwell, and Matthew Caldwell; two step-granddaughters: Anna and Abigail Hughes; one great-granddaughter: Allahni Minor; three siblings: Wayne McCullough, Robert (Milly) McCullough, and Nancy Sias; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Including her parents, Linda was preceded in death by her grandson, Christopher Caldwell; and a sister-in-law, Jan McCullough.
Her family will greet friends from 4 - 7 pm on Thursday, May 7, 2020, at Trinity Baptist Church (address below), where everyone is encouraged to honor safe practices of social distancing and wearing a mask. Services honoring her life will be livestreamed via the Snyder Funeral Homes, Denzer Chapel, Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/DenzerChapelSFH/) at 10:30 am on Friday, with Pastor Daniel McCoy officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Trinity Baptist Church, 220 S. Main St., Marion, OH 43302.
On behalf of her family, they would like to extend a heartfelt "Thank you" to everyone with OhioHealth Hospice, and to all of her "brothers and sisters in Christ."
Snyder Funeral Homes, Denzer Chapel, are honored to serve Linda's family and your condolences may be expressed to them by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.
Published in the Marion Star from May 5 to May 6, 2020