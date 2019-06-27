Services
Caledonia - Linda Irene Pfaff age 64 of Caledonia, surrounded by her loved ones, passed away peacefully at Marion General Hospital on Sat. June 22, 2019. She was born on July 11, 1954 in Kitchener, Ontario, Canada to the late Walter and Doris (Hicks) Rickert. Her beloved husband of 44 years, Don Pfaff, survives in Caledonia.

She is also survived by her 3 daughters Jennifer Allen (Tim), Stephanie Pfaff (Chris Burchett), Erica Chambers eon), 7 grandchildren Emma, Riley, Kayden, Jake, Noah, Drew, and Bryn.

Linda was a manager for Kingston Residence of Marion in the Human Resource Department. She loved her job and the people she worked with. She spent her free time with family and loved being with her grandkids. She also had a passion for playing cards, knitting, traveling, and reading. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Published in the Marion Star on June 27, 2019
