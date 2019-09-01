Services
Boyd-Born Funeral Home
122 W Columbia Street
Marion, OH 43302-3906
(740) 382-2115
Calling hours
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Graveside service
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
12:30 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda J. Brown

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda J. Brown Obituary
Linda J. Brown

Marion - Linda J. Brown, age 81, of Marion went to her final rest on August 23, 2019. She was born in Marion to the late Wayne and Grace (Bechtel) Coulson on July 21, 1938. She graduated from Marion Harding High School, and later married the late John Allen Brown on March 18, 1967. Linda was known for her love of family, and showed it in many ways, one being her crocheting. She crocheted blankets with love for her family and they still talk of the many blankets she made. She focused on making her house a home, and friends and family always felt welcome.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents Wayne and Grace, her husband John, and her sister Nanny and brother Robert.

Those who will miss her will be her sons Tracy (Loretta) Hartman, and Norman Hartman, both of Marion; her daughter Diana (Kevin) Wallace of Marion; her brother Donald Coulson of Marion, and her sister Sherry K (Roger) Vanderpool, as well as many dear grandchildren and great-grandchildren and relatives.

The family would like Linda's friends and family to join them for calling hours at Boyd-Born Funeral Home in Marion on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 from 11 AM to12 noon. A family graveside service will follow at Grand Prairie Cemetery in Brush Ridge at 12:30 PM.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . Online condolences may be given at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Marion Star on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now