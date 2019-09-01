|
|
Linda J. Brown
Marion - Linda J. Brown, age 81, of Marion went to her final rest on August 23, 2019. She was born in Marion to the late Wayne and Grace (Bechtel) Coulson on July 21, 1938. She graduated from Marion Harding High School, and later married the late John Allen Brown on March 18, 1967. Linda was known for her love of family, and showed it in many ways, one being her crocheting. She crocheted blankets with love for her family and they still talk of the many blankets she made. She focused on making her house a home, and friends and family always felt welcome.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents Wayne and Grace, her husband John, and her sister Nanny and brother Robert.
Those who will miss her will be her sons Tracy (Loretta) Hartman, and Norman Hartman, both of Marion; her daughter Diana (Kevin) Wallace of Marion; her brother Donald Coulson of Marion, and her sister Sherry K (Roger) Vanderpool, as well as many dear grandchildren and great-grandchildren and relatives.
The family would like Linda's friends and family to join them for calling hours at Boyd-Born Funeral Home in Marion on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 from 11 AM to12 noon. A family graveside service will follow at Grand Prairie Cemetery in Brush Ridge at 12:30 PM.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . Online condolences may be given at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Marion Star on Sept. 1, 2019