|
|
Linda Joyce Rudy
Marion - Linda Joyce Rudy passed away Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Heartland of Marion from compilations of a stroke. Linda was 76 years old and lived most of her life in Marion.
Linda was born in Hamilton, Ohio on October 11, 1942 to the late Dunlap and Nellie (Richarson) Portwood. Linda grew up in Oxford, Ohio and graduated from Talawanda High School in 1960.
On February 14, 1974 Linda married the love of her life and soulmate, Kenneth J. Rudy in their dream home they built together. Together, Linda and Ken organized and operated a sundry wholesale business that covered all of counties surrounding Marion until 1980. Linda helped to support Ken when at the age of 51 he decided to go to Law School at Ohio Northern. Never letting life struggles hold them back Linda and Ken tackled every task and lived life to the fullest. Ken passed after a valiant struggle from complications due to a brain tumor on March 6, 2014.
In addition to running the wholesale business with Ken, Linda worked for Fashion Bug in Marion for ten years. She also worked for Cubberly Studios and retired from American Nursing Care as a staff receptionist. Linda enjoyed her time volunteering at The Marion Area Visitor Center and could often be found quilting or relaxing with a good book.
Having a second chance at companionship, Linda reconnected with Ed Shults and the two have been inseparable. They took countless trips to Florida, enjoyed road trips through the Smoke Mountains, and visited family in Augusta, Georgia and Midland, Michigan. Linda and Ed also visited Amish Country any chance they had.
Linda is survived by daughter, Debbie (Joe) Gholson; grandchildren, Charles and Nick (Katie) Gholson and step-grandchildren, Christopher Rudy, Jade Rudy, Nathan Hobbins, and Diana Guardasoni, numerous step-great-grandchildren; brother, Ron Portwood; and best friends, Millie Pritt and Phyllis Blashinsky. Also left to cherish her memory is companion, Ed Shults and his family, Lauren (Caleb) and Houston Baker, Sandy (Ples) and Diana Dye, Todd (Paula) Shults and Jeremiah.
Linda is preceded in death by parents, husband, Ken, sister, Cheryl, and step-son Jay Rudy.
Graveside services will be held at Marion Cemetery, on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at 2 pm with Larry Jackson officiating.
Memorial donations may be made in Linda's honor to Ohio Hoods Initiative, City of Marion Fire Department by visiting www.firstresponderfaceoff.com.
Snyder Funeral Homes, Denzer Chapel is honored to serve Linda's family. Online condolences and memories may be expressed by visiting www.Snyerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Marion Star on Aug. 14, 2019