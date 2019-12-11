|
Linda K. Brannan
Prospect - Linda K. Brannan, 72, died unexpectedly Wednesday morning December 11, 2019 at her home.
She was born April 29, 1947 in Marion to the late Robert L. and Eva (Thompson) Sisson Sr.
Linda was a 1965 graduate of the Elgin High School. She was retired from Med-Center in Marion when she worked as a Unit Secretary in Occupational Health for over 20 years.
One not to sit still, Linda was always helping someone, family or friends. She also enjoyed camping, taking care of her "fur babies" and was known to really go all out decorating her home for the holidays.
Surviving is her husband: John W. Brannan, they were married September 10, 1965 in Prospect, daughters: Kelley Brannan and Kimberly Sue (Korey) Heiselman both of Prospect
Grandchildren: John Robert (Mandy) Thrasher, Dustin (Gabby) Harmon, Nathan Harmon, Ashley Skinner, Konner Heiselman and Melissa McCutcheon
Great grandchildren: Bryce, Kayla, J.J., Gunner, Cayden, Joshua, Bentley and Keyonte
Brothers: Robert L. (Sherry) Sisson Jr. of Marion, Tom Sisson of Cincinnati and David Sisson of Marion
Funeral services will be held Sunday December 15, 2019 at 4:00 pm at the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home in Prospect, Friends may call beginning at 2:00 pm until the time of service on Sunday. Pastor Steve Whitaker will officiate, burial will take place in the Prospect Cemetery at a later date
Memorial gifts may be made to the at 5555 Frantz Rd. Dublin, OH 43017
Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com
Published in the Marion Star from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019