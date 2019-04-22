|
|
Linda K. Noyes
Marion - Linda K. Noyes, age 79, of Marion, OH, passed away after a long illness in the loving arms of her daughter Laura Miller on April 17, 2019. Linda was born in Marion on June 11, 1939 to the late Ernest and Stella (Miller) Daum. She graduated and received her diploma in Marion, and begun her adult life to take on the world. Part of her positive spirit was marrying the late Norman Noyes in Marion, OH on May 10, 1961. She worked for 15 plus years as a Therapist for Dr. Lawson Chiropractic, helping numerous individuals and sharing her positive spirit.
Linda loved crafts, and boating. However, she was truly known for her love of family, and especially spending time with her grandkids.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her brothers Jack, Paul, Merle, and Richard Daum; her sister Virginia Neal; and her son David A. Noyes.
Those who will miss her positive spirit are her son Steve (Linda) Miller of Upper Sandusky, OH; her daughter Laura (Jeff) Miller of Cornelius, NC; her grand-daughters Taylor and Kayla Wooley, Jennifer (John) Banta, Angelique (Scott) Rimmer, and Madison and Megan; and grand-sons Joe and Tom, and great-grandchildren Christian, Bennett, Braxton, Keily, and Brielle. One who had a special bond with her - they were "thick as thieves"- was her niece Billie Jean Ansley who will miss her greatly - they were inseparable.
The family requests friends and family to come give their respect during calling hours from 11 AM to 1 PM on Tuesday, April 23 at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home, 122 W. Columbia St. in Marion, OH. The service will immediately follow at the funeral home at 1 PM. Burial will follow at the Grand Prairie Cemetery in Brush Ridge, OH.
Donations may be made in lieu of flowers to the family, Laura Miller, to cover costs in the name of Linda Noyes. Online condolences may be given through www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Marion Star on Apr. 22, 2019