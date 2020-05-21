|
Linda Lee Montgomery
Marion - Linda Lee Montgomery (Franklin) age 80, a lifelong resident of Marion, passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at Marion Pointe.
She was born on October 18, 1939 to the late Alvin and Clara (Rizer) Franklin.
Linda was a 1957 graduate of Harding High School. On December 6, 1959 she wed Ronald L. Montgomery, the had 60 exciting years of marriage,
Linda worked at Abbott's and Kable Fulfillment. She and her husband were members of the local Moose and Eagle's. Linda also gave back to her hometown by delivering meals with Meals on Wheels. She was also a member of Tops. Linda loved a good game of bingo, traveling with her family to various parts of the country to camp, effortlessly gliding around the skating rink and cutting a rug on the dance floor. However, without a doubt her greatest joy in life was spending time with and spoiling her grandchildren.
Left to cherish her memory her husband, Ronald L. Montgomery of Marion, her three sons, Ronald L. (Doris Johnson) Montgomery of Marion, Ray A. (Jacquee) Montgomery of Prospect, and Randy L. (Tracy) Montgomery of Marion, nine grandchildren, Amber Brammer, Ryan (Teresa) Montgomery, Ronald Montgomery III, Chelsey (Brad) Henning, Jennifer (Chad) Harrah, Walter Montgomery, Kori Montgomery, Josh Montgomery and Kaine Montgomery, nine great grandchildren, Noah Claypool, Raidon Montgomery, Abbie Harrah, Tinley Montgomery, Kellen Montgomery, Lily Harrah, Kaydence Montgomery, Octavia Montgomery and Zahra Montgomery.
Linda was preceded in death by five brothers, Richard, Gene, William, Floren and Wallace "Fred" Franklin and her four sisters, Mary Ruth Franklin, Cecil Franklin, Dale Hodges and Martha Napier.
A private family visitation will be held with a public graveside being held Tuesday, May 26, 2020 2 1pm at Chapel Heights Memory Gardens with Pastor Bill Middleton officiating. The Boyd-Born Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family during this difficult time. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.boydbornfuneral home.com
Published in the Marion Star from May 21 to May 22, 2020