Linda Lou Lafferty
MARION - Linda Lou Lafferty, age 72 of Marion, passed away peacefully surrounded by family at her home on Monday, December 9, 2019.
Linda was born in Marion on May 26, 1947, the daughter of Harold Firman and Doris Lucille (Huffman) Chapman.
On February 25, 1978, Linda was united in marriage to Steven Allen Lafferty; they would soon celebrate 42 years of marriage. The couple made their home in Marion where they raised their three children.
Linda was a dedicated worker and was with Quaker Oats for 18 years and then worked for the Honda Corporation for over 18 years until her retirement.
In her younger years, she traveled around signing her favorite country music songs. For Linda, family always came first and she especially loved spoiling her grandchildren. Christmas was her favorite time of year and her home was always transformed into a winter wonderland enjoyed by all of her family. She also had a little bit of a gambling streak in her and loved making trips to Las Vegas or Indiana to find her favorite slot machine.
She is survived by her devoted husband, Steven Allen Lafferty; her beloved children: Michael Winters, Lisa Parish and Misty (Matthew) Westfall; grandchildren: Justin Dawson, Racheal Westfall and Jenna Bash-Parish; siblings: Nancy (Michael) Watson and John Chapman; and nieces, nephews and friends.
Linda is preceded in death by her parents and brothers: Richard and William Chapman.
Visitation will be Friday, December 13, 2019 at Snyder Funeral Homes, GUNDER/HALL Chapel, 347 West Center St., Marion from 5PM to 7PM; Funeral service will be Saturday at the funeral home at 10AM; burial will follow in Grand Prairie Cemetery.
If so desired, donation may be made to the .
Published in the Marion Star from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019