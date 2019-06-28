Linda Lou Thurston



Marion - Linda Lou Thurston, age 78 of Marion, passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2019.



Linda was born on November 24, 1940 in Toledo, the daughter of Gladwell W. and Mary H. (Graham) Davison. She was educated in Whitehouse, OH and graduated from Anthony Wayne High School in 1958. She continued her education in Omaha, NE, at the Division of Electronic Radio-Television Institute and received her diploma in Communications and Personnel.



Linda met her future husband in St. Marys, Ohio in 1958; six years later, she was united in marriage to Lowell Edward Thurston in Whitehouse, OH.



Linda worked as a secretary in Washington, D.C., where she also enjoyed being a dance instructor at the Arthur Murray studio and traveling by bus to military bases. She also worked for a law firm in Marion, Halberstein & Mitchell, and typed appraisals for Carroll's Jewelers.



Linda was an eternal optimist who saw the best in people and loved everyone for exactly who they are. She was thoughtful and generous with an adventurous spirit. She opened her home to countless exchange students, welcoming them as family and embracing their different cultures. She was a faithful member of the First Presbyterian Church and enjoyed playing tennis, bridge and euchre. Linda was happiest when she was at home enjoying the birds and flowers on her patio. But above all, it was her family that she treasured the most.



Those who remain to honor her memory include her husband, Lowell Thurston; devoted children: Lamont (Heather) Thurston and Larissa (Mark) Bateman; chosen family: Jay (Janice) Moodley and Sharon (Ravin) Subreenduth; grandchildren: Kristina, Jenna, Alyssa, Charlotte, Gabi, Olivia, Chase, Sherav, Shivali, Reed, Pearl and Pierce; siblings: John "Randy" (Shirley) Davison, Diane Plotts, Carol Ward, Derry Davison, Gary (Brenda) Davison and Dale (Sonja) Davison.



Linda is preceded in death by her parents; and siblings: Judy Story and Dawn Hester; brother-in-law Vernon Plotts.



Visitation will be Saturday, June 29, 2019 at the First Presbyterian Church, 143 South Prospect St, Marion from 10AM to 12Noon; Memorial service will immediately follow at 12Noon with Rev. Rob Howard officiating.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First Presbyterian Church Marion, 143 South Prospect Street.



The Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to be serving the Thurston family; condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com. Published in the Marion Star on June 28, 2019