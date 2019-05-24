|
Lloyd Allen Sizemore
- - Lloyd Allen Sizemore 61, passed away after several years of illness and lung disease, Tuesday, May 21, 2019.
Born June 3, 1957 in Lawrence County, Ohio. He was the son of Vernon Wood Sizemore and Lillian Marie (Sparks) Sizemore.
Lloyd enjoyed hunting, fishing, and painting. He was very proud of his Native American heritage and collected Indian memorabilia. He is survived by his Mother, Lillian Marie (Sparks) Sizemore, 4 Sisters: Brenda (Jim) Stover, Christine (Brian) Nickel, Beverly (Greg) Hall, and Angela (David) Eater, Nephews: James Stover, Cory Stover, and Iain Doherty, Nieces: Jamie (James) MaGill, and Jessie Doherty, Great-Nephews: Doug Magill, and Dean Stover, Great-Niece: Lillanne Magill.
He was proceeded in death by his father, Vernon Wood Sizemore, Sister, Virginia Sue Sizemore, Paternal Grandparents: Rev. Jesse C. and Hattie (Delawder) Sizemore, Maternal Grandparents: Woodrow W. and Gladys (Howard) Sparks.
Funeral arrangements are pending at Phillips Funeral Home in Ironton, Ohio.
Published in the Marion Star on May 24, 2019