Lois A. Saylor
Marion - Lois A. Saylor age 70 of Marion, Ohio passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020 at Marion General Hospital.

She was born July 24, 1949 in Salyersville, Ky. To the late Mary Sue (Conley) Vermaaten.

On April 4, 1969 she married Phillip G. Saylor.

Lois was retired as a nurse's aide where she worked 10 years at Maple Wood Nursing Home for 10 years and Marion Manor for 16 years. In her spare time, she loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband, Phillip Saylor of Marion, her daughter, Pauletta (Mark Shaffer) Saylor-Blevins of Marion, her son, Tony Saylor of Marion, three grandchildren, Brett Gorrell, Nathan Blevins and Haylee Saylor, two great grandchildren, Melonie Gorrell and Trinitie Gorrell.

Visitation will be held Friday, July 3, 2020 from 10 am to 11 am at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. A Graveside Service will follow at 11:30 am at Grand Prairie Cemetery with Rev. Nathan McBeth officiating.






Published in Marion Star from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
