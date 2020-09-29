Lonnie J. Wise Sr.
Caledonia - Lonnie J. Wise Sr., age 60, of Caledonia, peacefully passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020, at his home, following a courageous four and a half year battle with cancer.
On August 15, 1960, Lonnie was born in Marion, Ohio, the younger of two sons of the late George Edward and Phyllis Irene (Toombs) Wise. He grew up in Delaware and graduated from Delaware Hayes High School in the class of 1979. He also completed vocational training in the auto body shop at Tri-Rivers Career Center in Marion.
Shortly following graduation, Lonnie married the girl he met "soon after getting out of diapers." Lonnie was introduced to another child, Peggy Albright, at an Eagles function and the two square danced. They were married on June 15, 1979, and shared a special connection for 31 years. She preceded him in death on July 16, 2010.
For over 27 years, Lonnie worked at the Whirlpool Corporation in Marion. He then worked for five years at Cardington Yutaka Technologies, repairing their robots off the line. He worked there until he was no longer able due to his health.
Lonnie was a member of the VFW Post 3313, American Legion Post 584, both in Marion, and AmVets Post 777 in Upper Sandusky. He was formerly a member of the Marion Moose, Marion Eagles, and the Victory Center Church of God.
With a love for the open road, Lonnie lived to ride on his Harley Davidson motorcycles. He was always up for a road trip, and his favorite place he rode was in Sturgis, South Dakota, during bike week. He also enjoyed being a part of the Marion Area Harley Riders Association, and shared a special friendship with his fellow riders, Roger and Sheryl Martin.
Always having a wrench in his hand, Lonnie loved being in the garage trying to fix anything and everything. For most of his life, he worked as a mechanic on the side for all of his family and friends. He was very proud of the work he had done on motorcycles and cars over the years.
Despite his Harley gear and bandana, anyone who knew Lonnie knew he had a heart of gold. He was a loving and caring man, who cherished every moment spent with his family. He especially enjoyed watching and playing with his grandchildren. He also wasn't shy or bashful, going after something if he wanted it.
Another fateful night at the Eagles, Lonnie's name was drawn as a $500 cash prize winner. Lonnie actually won two prizes that day, because he also asked the person who drew and called his name, Victoria Dutton, to go out on a date with him. She said "yes", and they shared the next ten years together, making things official at a commitment ceremony in November of 2019.
Lonnie will be dearly missed by his three children: Michael Wise, Kellie (Robert) Adkins, and Lonnie (Brooke) Wise Jr., all three of Marion; five grandchildren: Samantha (Casey) Drosdak, Searria and Kolton Adkins, and Lia and Ian Wise; two great-grandchildren: Rowen and Emslee Drosdak; his wife: Victoria Dutton; a brother, Ronald (Pam) Wise of Marion; and several nieces and nephews.
His family will greet friends from 4 - 7 pm on Thursday, October 1, 2020, at the Snyder Funeral Homes, DENZER Chapel, 360 E. Center St., Marion. Services honoring his life will also be held there at 10:30 am on Friday, with Pastor Brett Gleespen officiating. A tribute ride, with motorcycles welcome, will follow to Grand Prairie Cemetery.
Everyone is invited to come as you are. Lonnie wouldn't want you getting all dressed up for him. They also would like to extend a heartfelt "Thank you" to Victoria for being by his side every step of the way.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family, in care of the funeral home.
Snyder Funeral Homes, Denzer Chapel, are honored to serve Lonnie's family and your condolences may be expressed to them by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com
.