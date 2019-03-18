|
Loretta Adams-Murphy
Marion - Loretta Adams Murphy, age 90 of Marion passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 16, 2019 after a brief illness.
Loretta was born May 10, 1928 in Marion Ohio to Leslie Adams and Ethel Geer Adams. She graduated from LaRue High School with the class of 1947.
Following graduation, Loretta took off for the big city of Columbus and lived with her sister while she worked in accounting for Cussin & Fern stores and was a member of their office bowling team.
While still living in Columbus, Loretta was pursued by a young man she had met through her high school church youth group. Howard kept calling her sister and asking when she was coming home. She returned from Columbus and married Howard Murphy on April 16, 1950. They shared 49 years of marriage before his death on June 15, 1999.
Loretta was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. Being a farm wife, she worked beside Howard in the fields, working ground, baling hay and tending livestock. Their large garden and strawberry patch provided all the food her family needed for the year, with plenty to share with friends and family. In addition to canning and freezing food, Loretta was known for her homemade pies, Christmas caramels and peanut brittle, homemade noodles and fresh homemade doughnuts. She also did babysitting in her home for several families helping to raise many children over a twenty year period.
A faithful and active member of Meeker United Methodist Church she served as a Sunday School teacher, member of the Circle of Service, and UMW. She helped in the kitchen for many church dinners, ice-cream socials and Labor Day hog roasts. In recent years she has attended Crosswood United Methodist Church and was active with their quilt ministry and circle group. She was a member of the Salt Rock Joymakers Club and belonged to several card clubs over the years. She and Howard enjoyed their travels to many Lions Club Conventions throughout the United States.
Following Howard's death Loretta began a new chapter in her life when she moved from the farm to Rotary Towers. There she became involved baking pies for the kitchen and working in the store. She enjoyed participating in their day trips, BINGO night, Bible study, and the social time with her many friends at The Towers.
Left to cherish her memory are her two sons: Mark (Patricia) Murphy of Upper Sandusky and Eric Murphy of Marion; one grandson - Travis Murphy; two sisters - Martha (Dean) Dillery of Battle Creek, Michigan and Janet Kramp of Marion, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Including her husband and parents, Loretta was preceded in death by three siblings and their spouses: Reva Doris Adams, Fredric (Viola) Adams and Donald (Betty) Adams, brother-in-law Warren Kramp, a niece and two nephews.
Services celebrating Loretta's life will be held on Wednesday, March 20 at 11:00 am at Crosswood United Methodist Church with Pastors Jennifer Bass and Kathy Herr officiating. Friends may call from 5-7 pm Tuesday, March 19 at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Crosswood United Methodist Church Quilt Ministry or Meeker United Methodist Church.
Loretta's family would like to give their sincere thanks to the doctors, nurses, and patient support assistants, Hospice Team, and Dr. Gibson and Palliative Care Team at Marion General Hospital for your wonderful loving care in her final days. Each of you has truly been a blessing in our lives.
Published in the Marion Star on Mar. 18, 2019