Loretta "Goldie" Bargaheiser
MARION - Loretta "Goldie" Bargaheiser, age 82 of Marion, passed away Sunday, October 18, 2020.
Loretta was born in Tiffin, Ohio to the late Peter P. and Elsie S. (Chadwick) Reiter on July 20, 1938. Loretta graduated from Tiffin Columbia High School in 1957. While in High School Loretta served in the drum and bugle corps. This is where she met her husband Lawrence G. Bargaheiser. They were married on January 19, 1958.
Through the years Loretta liked to spend her time with others being an active member of Junior Service Guild, The Red Hat Society, Parents without Partners, Joy Circle, card club, Bible study, and book club. She also greatly enjoyed spending time with her sisters, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Through the years she spent countless hours, traveling with her family, driving to sporting events, watching school performances, and spending as much time as she could with family and friends. Goldie loved to play cards and enjoyed her sweets.
Goldie was an adventurer, she was tough, a great daughter, wife, sister, mother, grandmother, great-great-grandmother, and friend. Ornery at times but always sweet, she enjoyed music and loved to dance! Goldie dedicated time to letting others know she was always thinking about them whether sending birthday or Christmas cards or just simply taking the time to say hello. Her favorite holiday was Christmas. She was an active member in the church and she loved her Lord.
Loretta is survived by her sister, Marjorie A. (Wayne) Koehler; children: Cindy (Bryan) Benninger, Keith (Sheila) Bargaheiser, and Jack Bargaheiser; adopted daughter Ginny Rye; nephews, Craig (Joan) Hazelett and Kevin Koehler; grandchildren, Peter (Cheryl) Benninger, Andrew (Megan) Benninger, Brandon (Leanne) Bargaheiser, Seth (Danielle) Bargaheiser, Logan Bargaheiser and Lauren Kirkland; great grandchildren, TahtYanna, Nashun, Elias, William, and Gatlin.
In addition to her parents and husband, Loretta is preceded in death by sister, Margaret (Hal) Hazelett; daughter, Belinda Cavazos; granddaughter, Nicole Moberly; and nephews, Steven Koehler and Neil Hazelett.
Visitation will be held at the Snyder Funeral Home, Guner/Hall Chapel, 347 West Center St., Marion on Monday, October 26th, 2020 from 2:00-4:00pm. A funeral service will follow at the funeral home with Pastor Ryan Strother officiating. There were be a private burial on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Green Lawn Cemetery in Tiffin, Ohio.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Loretta's honor to The Marion Humane Society.
The Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to be serving the family; condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com