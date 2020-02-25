|
Loretta J. Hall
Marion - Loretta J. Hall, age 84, of Marion, went to be with the Lord on Monday, February 24, 2020, at the Kingston Residence following an extended illness.
On July 21, 1935, Loretta was born in Ironton, Ohio, to the late Harold E. and Lorena (Knox) Hoptry. She graduated from Marion Harding High School in the class of 1953.
She married Francis "Doc" Hall, on September 26, 1954. He preceded her in death on June 23, 2013.
Loretta was a loving homemaker, caring for her husband and children until they were all in school. She started back to work as a secretary for the Salem United Church of God. She also was an executive officer for the Marion Board of Realtors, until her retirement in 1999.
Loretta was a member of the Emanuel Lutheran Church.
She will be missed by her four children: Michael (Gena) Hall of Marion, Beth (Stuart) Williams of Loveland, Steven (Michelle) Hall of Marion, and Deb Wine of Miamisburg; three grandchildren: Danielle (Jay) Tong, Erica (Isaac) Wine-Thorn, and Ethan Hall; three great-grandsons: Adrian Geyer, and Dylan and Logan Tong; a sister, Mary (Chuck) Rife of Columbus; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Including her husband and parents, Loretta was preceded in death by four siblings: Larry Hoptry, Margaret Ann Hoptry, Georgia Hartley, and Markay Ralston.
Her family will greet friends from 10 - 11:30 am on Friday, February 28, 2020, at the Snyder Funeral Homes, GUNDER/HALL Chapel, 347 W. Center St., Marion. Services honoring her life will follow there at 11:30 am, with Rev. Mark Schuring officiating. Burial will follow in Marion Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the (https://act.alz.org/donate).
Snyder Funeral Homes, Gunder/Hall Chapel, are honored to serve Loretta's family and your condolences may be expressed to them by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.
Published in the Marion Star from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020