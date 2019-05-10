Loretta May Eilerman



MARION - Loretta May Eilerman, age 81 of Marion, passed away Wednesday May 8, 2019 at Marion General Hospital due to complications from dementia.



Loretta was born on May 30, 1937 in Findlay, the daughter of the late Emmett L. and Vera G. (Decker) Frey. She graduated from Findlay High School in the class of 1955.



Loretta worked in customer service for over 30 years, retiring in 1991. She started with GTE/Verizon as one of the first switchboard operators. Her career path also took her to the Fulfillment Corporation of America and Walmart.



Loretta was an avid bowler and member of the Women's Bowling Association. She also loved to play cards and was involved in a Euchre club. She enjoyed dancing and she had a generous heart. Family always came first for Loretta and no one left the house without a hug, a kiss and a "God Bless You".



She is survived by her four daughters: Valinda (William) Klingler, Valrie (Douglas) Gay, Vickey (fiancé Scott Bennett) Martin and Vera (Lawrence R. Smith) Mitchell; grandchildren: Jereme (Judy Brenner) Phillips, Nathan (Tammy) Phillips, Rachael Klingler, Megan Klingler, William Klingler, Joshua (fiancé Amanda Cuffman) Gay, Justin (Ashlee) Gay, Summer (Kevan) Tidd, Kyle (Jennifer) Weddington, Lacey (Greg Grammer) Mitchell and Brittany (Walter, III) Call; 19 great grandchildren; 5 great great grandchildren; siblings: Luther Frey, Richard (Betty) Frey and Annetta Shifflet.



Visitation will be Monday, May 13, 2019 at Snyder Funeral Homes, GUNDER/HALL Chapel, 347 West Center St., Marion from 4PM to 7PM; Funeral service will be Tuesday at the funeral home at 10AM with Pastor Jeff Bush officiating; burial will be in Knollcrest Cemetery, Arcadia at approximately 12:30PM.



