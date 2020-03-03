Services
Lori Ann Hall Obituary
Marion - Lori Ann Hall, age 49, of Marion passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020, at 9:25 AM at her residence. She was born in Marion, Ohio on February 28, 1971 to Hurley and Margaret (Paxton) Hicks. Her mother preceded her in death and her father survives in Marion. Lori married Robert B. Hall in Marion, Ohio in April 1987 and he survives. Also surviving are a son; Brandon Hall of Marion, 2 daughters; Katy & Brittany Hall both of Marion, a brother; Kelly Hicks of Brush Ridge, Ohio, and 8 grandchildren.

Lori was a lifelong homemaker who dearly loved her family. Friends may call at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home on Friday, March 6, 2020, from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM. A private family burial will take place later in Florida.
Published in the Marion Star from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020
