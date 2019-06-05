Services Snyder Funeral Home, Denzer Chapel 360 East Center Street Marion , OH 43302 740-387-9136 Resources More Obituaries for Louise Haley Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Louise Elizabeth Haley

Obituary Condolences Flowers Louise Elizabeth Haley



Claridon - Louise Elizabeth Haley, age 108, of Claridon, Ohio, died Monday, June 3, 2019, at home surrounded by her loving family just three days shy of the day that held so much significance throughout her life, her birthday. She would have been 109 on Thursday, June 6, 2019.



On June 6, 1910, Louise was born in Claridon, Ohio, with her twin brother, Lowell, the daughter of the late William Morrow and Florence Elizabeth (Irey) Williams. She graduated from Claridon High School on her birthday, June 6, 1928.



Louise furthered her education at Bowling Green Normal School, where she earned her Elementary Education Degree graduating on her birthday, June 6, 1930.



Growing up in Claridon, Louise had a lifelong connection with a young man from church and school, William M. Haley. After school their courtship began and eventually they were married on her birthday, June 6, 1934, in Kirkpatrick, Ohio. They shared fifty seven wonderful years of marriage and lovingly raised four daughters: Jane, Jean, Joan, and Janet. He preceded her in death on March 20, 1992.



In addition to being a loving homemaker, Louise was a school teacher for twenty five years for the Claridon and River Valley Elementary Schools. She enjoyed teaching second graders until her retirement, again on her birthday, June 6, 1975. She also was the first to help William on the farm whenever an extra hand was needed.



A woman of deep faith, Louise was a lifelong member of the Claridon United Methodist Church, where she helped in any capacity she was needed and enjoyed serving in their Ladies Aid Quilting Group. She also was a member of United Methodist Women, Cpt. William Hendricks Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (N.S.D.A.R), Cpt. Francis Drake Chapter of Ohio of the Colonial Dames of the 17th Century, Marion City / County Retired Teachers Association, Marion County Historical Society, First Families of Marion County, and the Bowling Green Alumni Association.



Sharing a love for traveling, Louise and William enjoyed traveling across all of the 48 continental United States together. They were also snowbirds, wintering in Venice, Florida, and Rock Port, Texas, for many years.



Throughout her life, Louise enjoyed vegetable and flower gardening, quilting, reading, collecting cardinals, watching Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune, jigsaw puzzles, and playing Dominos and solitaire with her family. But her greatest joys came from her family, as she cherished every moment spent with her daughters, grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. She especially loved going to as many of her grandchildren's events as she could, for as long as she could.



Louise was one of the sweetest people you could have ever had the pleasure of knowing. She was a quiet, soft hearted woman, who didn't have it in her heart to ever say a cross word about anyone because she always saw the best in you. Despite her quiet nature, she could be direct and expertly taught her classrooms of as many as 47 children at one time.



She will be missed by her four daughters: Jane (Robert) Miller of Crestline, Jean (Steve) Lemke, Joan Shelton, and Janet (Tom) Kightlinger, all three of Marion; six grandchildren: Elizabeth (Mark) Smith, Mark (Terri) Lemke, Lee (Becky) Lemke, Shelly (Robert) Bunch, Jim (Tina) Kightlinger, and Matt (Kim) Kightlinger; sixteen great-grandchildren: Dylan Smith, Tyler (Sabrina) Smith, Katelyn Smith, Corey (Kate) Lemke, Kyle (Taurey) Lemke, Keith (Kaitlin) Lemke, Troy (Karlee) Lemke, Renee Lemke, Laura Lemke, Andrew Snoke, Ashley Snoke, Kade Ross, Zach (Brittany) Ross, Machenzie Kightlinger, Jack Kightlinger, and Kristy Kightlinger; seven great-great-grandchildren: Lincoln Smith, Lorenzo Smith, Rowan Lemke, Weston Lemke, Kennedy Lemke, Cameron Ross, and Ava Ross; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Including her husband and parents, Louise was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Eddie Shelton; a grandson, Richard Miller; and four siblings: Margaret (Charles) Haughn, her twin Lowell (Mary Jo) Williams, Irey (Susan) Williams and Loren Williams.



Her family will greet friends from 4 - 7 pm on Friday, June 7, 2019, at the Snyder Funeral Homes, DENZER Chapel, 360 E. Center St., Marion. Services honoring her life will be held at 11 am on Saturday, at the Claridon United Methodist Church, 4834 Marion Mount Gilead Rd (St Rt 95), Marion, with Pastors Stanley Lawrence and Terry Burkhardt officiating. Burial will follow in Claridon Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be made to Claridon UMC, in care of the Snyder Funeral Home, Denzer Chapel, 360 E. Center Street, Marion, Ohio 43302 or to the Marion Community Foundation, c/o Eddie Shelton Agricultural Scholarship Fund, 504 S. State St., Marion, OH 43302.



Louise's family would like to extend a heartfelt "thank you" to their Joyce's Angels Lisa, Julie and Linda for their loving care of their mother. Also, to OhioHealth Hospice's nurses and volunteers for their tender care during her final months, weeks and days.



Snyder Funeral Homes, Denzer Chapel, are honored to serve Louise's family and your condolences may be expressed to them by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com. Published in the Marion Star on June 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries