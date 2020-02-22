Services
Boyd-Born Funeral Home
122 W Columbia Street
Marion, OH 43302-3906
(740) 382-2115
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Funeral
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
1:00 PM
Lowell Hensel


1929 - 2020
Lowell Hensel Obituary
Lowell Hensel

Marion -

Lowell, age 90, died in Marion on February 21, 2020. He was born June 16, 1929 in Marsailles, Ohio to the late Marcus and Mabel (Thompson) Hensel. Three of the eight siblings survive, Wilmer Hensel, Marge Howell (Jim), and Clair (Sandy) Hensel.

His wife of 56 years, Gloria (Postell) Hensel preceded him in death in 2006.

He is survived by his companion, Marilyn Riley, who was at his side for 12 years.

He is also survived by his four children, Tanya Markley (Craig), Randy Hensel, Michael Hensel and Sara Lindsey (Mike); seven grandchildren, Kara Markley Sterling (James), Ryan Hensel, Lauren Thomas (Travis), Taylor Lindsey, Zachary Hensel (Jaclyn), Ashleigh Lindsey and Thaddeus Hensel; and three great grandchildren, Riley, Rileigh, and Harper Thomas.

Lowell enjoyed spending time with family and was instrumental in every aspect of their lives. He always provided them with the best advice for any endeavor; he was the family's rock.

Lowell worked at the Marion Power Shovel for 46 years and retired as a Plant Supervisor.

He loved sports and was an accomplished basketball player scoring 61 points in one game when he was a senior in High School. He played softball and ran the chains for Pleasant High School until he was 87 years old.

Visiting will be held at Boyd-Born Funeral Home on Tuesday, February 25 from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. with a funeral immediately following. He will be buried at Pleasant Cemetery.

Lowell followed the Pleasant sports teams for over 50 years; therefore, memorial contributions may be made to the Pleasant Athletic Department or to Marion Senior Softball.
Published in the Marion Star from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020
