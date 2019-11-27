|
Lucille Evelyn Lenzo
Marion - Lucille Evelyn Lenzo passed away November 24th, 2019. She was a native of Chicago, Illinois, born February 10th, 1926 to Jack and Margaret Thomas. Lucille attended Parker High School in Chicago, where she was an accomplished accordion player in the Parker High School Marching Band. Lucille and her family moved to Newcomerstown, Ohio where she graduated from Newcomerstown High School. She went on to receive her degree in Education at Bowling Green University in Bowling Green, Ohio. Lucille returned to Newcomerstown, Ohio to teach First and Third Grade. She furthered her career in Education as a Nursery School Teacher at Ohio State University.
Lucille served on the Marion General Hospital Board of Directors, as well as the Board of Directors for the School of Practical Nursing, and the Marion General Hospital Foundation Board; She served two terms as President of the Marion County Community Mental Health and Retardation Board; Lucille dedicated 17 years to establishing awareness of Mental Health within our Community, which led her to serve on the State of Ohio Mental Health Board; Lucille represented Marion County for the Ohio Children's Services; She was the Regional Director of Women in our Community (WICS); Lucille served as the Parish Chairwoman of the Catholic Diocesan Development Fund, as well as the first Catholic School Board of Education; She was President of the Woman's Auxiliary to the Marion County Academy of Medicine; Lucille served on the Ohio Citizens Policy Council; the Junior Service Guild; and Twig I of Marion General Hospital.
Lucille was married for 64 years to Victor G. Lenzo. They were world travelers, the highlight of all their journeys was a trip to Rome, Italy, with their five children, where she was recognized for her dedication and volunteerism with a private audience with Pope Paul VI in 1971.
Lucille was a loyal Buckeye football fan, she knew each player by name and position before the first whistle of every season. She was an avid reader, she looked forward to her weekly trip to the Library in pursuit of a good book. Above all else, she was a connoisseur of all things dipped in chocolate.
Lucille was a loving wife, mother, sister, and best friend. She inspired us to be our best and was always at our side when we were at our worst. Our Mother lived her life with such grace and dignity, she will be dearly missed.
Lucille is preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Margaret Thomas; her husband, Victor G. Lenzo; and her son in law, Robert Davidson. She is survived by five children, Stephen (Joyce); Thomas (Debi); Vickie; Ronald; Jan (James Ferree); eight grandchildren; ten great grandchildren, and three great great grandchildren; and Sister, Darlene Sellers.
In lieu of flowers, we request donations in Lucille Lenzo's name be forwarded to MDS: Myelodysplastic Syndrome Foundation, 4573 South Broad St. Suite 150, Yardville, NJ 08620 www.mds-foundation.org or OhioHealth Hospice Marion, Ohio.
At Lucille's request, there will be a private service at a later date.
Snyder Funeral Homes, Gunder/Hall Chapel is honored to serve Lucille's family. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.
Published in the Marion Star from Nov. 27 to Dec. 1, 2019